AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Sells 4,436 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,436 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.9 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $6.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $699.75. The stock had a trading volume of 6,023,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,238,531. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $609.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $574.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $309.20 and a one year high of $742.00. The stock has a market cap of $664.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 94.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total value of $761,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,542,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,264,721,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $589.90.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

