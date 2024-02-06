AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Sells 2,854 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,854 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 17,004 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $56.03. 1,919,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,677,407. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $56.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.63. The company has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

