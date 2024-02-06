Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.82-0.88 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $970 million to $1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $996.58 million. Sensata Technologies also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.820-0.880 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sensata Technologies from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.60.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ST

Sensata Technologies Trading Down 9.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ST traded down $3.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,191,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,246,088. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.39. Sensata Technologies has a 1-year low of $30.56 and a 1-year high of $53.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $992.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.05 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 7.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,299,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $533,093,000 after purchasing an additional 56,641 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,852,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $397,862,000 after buying an additional 4,616,942 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,596,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $431,757,000 after buying an additional 30,787 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 319.7% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,132,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $166,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,940,416 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $177,279,000 after acquiring an additional 128,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.