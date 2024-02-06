Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Roth Mkm from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ON. Summit Insights cut shares of Onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Onsemi from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onsemi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.85.

Onsemi Price Performance

ON stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.93. 5,603,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,862,962. Onsemi has a one year low of $61.47 and a one year high of $111.35. The stock has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Onsemi will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Onsemi

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Onsemi by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

