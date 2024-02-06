Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Roth Mkm from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.53% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ON. Summit Insights cut shares of Onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Onsemi from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onsemi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.85.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Onsemi
Onsemi Price Performance
Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Onsemi will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Onsemi
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Onsemi by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.
Onsemi Company Profile
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Onsemi
- What is a Dividend King?
- Is the dip in Atlassian stock a sneaky buy opportunity?
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Caterpillar stock hits new highs; time to ring the register?
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- 5 medical stocks growing earnings by triple digits
Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.