SThree (LON:STEM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of SThree (LON:STEM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 550 ($6.89) price objective on the stock.

SThree Stock Up 2.4 %

LON STEM traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) on Monday, reaching GBX 429 ($5.38). 499,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,233. SThree has a 12 month low of GBX 325 ($4.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 492 ($6.17). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 407.41 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 377.40. The company has a market cap of £570.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,046.34, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.02, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.87.

SThree Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.60 ($0.15) per share. This represents a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from SThree’s previous dividend of $5.00. SThree’s payout ratio is presently 4,146.34%.

SThree Company Profile

SThree plc provides specialist recruitment services in the sciences, technology, engineering, and mathematics markets worldwide. The company offers recruitment services for permanent and contract work, as well as for executive and c-suites roles. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services.

