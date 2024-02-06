Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 54,398 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 598,703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 54,398 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises 2.8% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.17% of Intuitive Surgical worth $174,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 42.4% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 6.8% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 24,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total value of $9,147,659.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,365.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 24,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total transaction of $9,147,659.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,365.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,342,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,935 shares of company stock worth $17,848,355. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $3.10 on Tuesday, reaching $387.04. 795,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,931,312. The company has a market cap of $136.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.32, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $342.68 and a 200-day moving average of $312.13. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $222.65 and a one year high of $388.62.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

