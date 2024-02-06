Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 207,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,216,415 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for approximately 0.7% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Chubb were worth $43,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Chubb in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Down 0.5 %

CB stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $247.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 657,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,687. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $183.40 and a 52 week high of $249.62. The stock has a market cap of $101.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.64.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 15.76%.

CB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

