Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February 6th (ABBV, ABX, ACM, AEM, AFL, AGS, ALGT, ALS, APD, ARE)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, February 6th:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $180.00 to $195.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$29.00 to C$28.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $103.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$85.00 to C$84.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $83.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $11.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $82.00 to $85.00. TD Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$18.50. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $307.00 to $250.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $260.00 to $245.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.00 to C$13.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $135.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its target price raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $152.00 to $173.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$18.00 to C$17.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $250.00 to $285.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $67.00 to $70.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$14.00 to C$14.50. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $136.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$50.00 to C$52.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $375.00 to $383.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $300.00 to $338.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $274.00 to $357.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $290.00 to $325.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $310.00 to $330.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $76.00 to $80.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $11.00 to $10.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $8.00 to $7.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $475.00 to $472.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $334.00 to $348.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $59.00 to $57.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$11.00 to C$6.70.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $700.00 to $750.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$13.50 to C$15.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$15.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.00 to C$15.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $113.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$9.25 to C$9.75. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright to $24.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.00 to C$1.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $131.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $115.00 to $155.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $150.00 to $175.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $91.00 to $89.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $112.00 to $133.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $32.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$25.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) had its target price trimmed by Stephens from $16.50 to $15.50. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $21.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its target price increased by Roth Mkm from $105.00 to $118.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$44.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $775.00 to $1,000.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$10.50 to C$11.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$9.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $97.00 to $115.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $280.00 to $290.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $225.00 to $230.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $605.00 to $655.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$32.00 to C$30.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Information Services (TSE:ISV) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$31.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $421.00 to $446.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $412.00 to $490.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) had its price target reduced by Roth Mkm from $113.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$9.50.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $345.00 to $340.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $340.00 to $335.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $343.00 to $340.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $7.50 to $8.50. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $83.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$35.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $220.00 to $238.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $6.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Newmont (TSE:NGT) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$65.00 to C$64.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $94.00 to $89.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price raised by Roth Mkm from $75.00 to $90.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $95.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $80.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$27.50 to C$27.25. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $4.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$53.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$47.00 to C$51.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $22.00 to $25.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $25.00 to $30.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Post (NYSE:POST) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $105.00 to $115.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$9.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $74.00 to $76.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

RB Global (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$74.00 to C$76.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $850.00 to $925.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $186.00 to $193.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $188.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) had its target price cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $111.00 to $109.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$75.00 to C$76.00.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $37.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price target boosted by Pivotal Research from $265.00 to $330.00. Pivotal Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $198.00 to $205.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$49.00 to C$47.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $63.00 to $55.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $58.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $51.00 to $44.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $124.00 to $137.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $78.00 to $87.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) had its price target cut by ATB Capital from C$17.00 to C$16.75.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $53.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $52.00 to $55.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price target raised by Stephens from $235.00 to $280.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $62.00 to $75.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $70.00 to $79.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vitalhub (TSE:VHI) had its price target boosted by Eight Capital from C$5.00 to C$6.25. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vitalhub (TSE:VHI) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$5.25 to C$5.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $45.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $45.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $500.00 to $540.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $397.00 to $420.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $446.00 to $472.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $397.00 to $457.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $81.00 to $86.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) was given a C$5.50 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $100.00 to $105.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

WildBrain (TSE:WILD) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.50 to C$2.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $134.00 to $140.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$36.00.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$27.00 to C$28.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

