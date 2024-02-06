Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February 6th (ABBV, ABX, ACM, AEM, AFL, AGS, ALGT, ALS, APD, ARE)

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2024

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, February 6th:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $180.00 to $195.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$29.00 to C$28.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $103.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$85.00 to C$84.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $83.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $11.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $82.00 to $85.00. TD Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$18.50. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $307.00 to $250.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $260.00 to $245.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.00 to C$13.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $135.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its target price raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $152.00 to $173.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$18.00 to C$17.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $250.00 to $285.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $67.00 to $70.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$14.00 to C$14.50. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $136.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$50.00 to C$52.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $375.00 to $383.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $300.00 to $338.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $274.00 to $357.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $290.00 to $325.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $310.00 to $330.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $76.00 to $80.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $11.00 to $10.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $8.00 to $7.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $475.00 to $472.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $334.00 to $348.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $59.00 to $57.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$11.00 to C$6.70.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $700.00 to $750.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$13.50 to C$15.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$15.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.00 to C$15.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $113.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$9.25 to C$9.75. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright to $24.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.00 to C$1.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $131.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $115.00 to $155.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $150.00 to $175.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $91.00 to $89.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $112.00 to $133.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $32.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$25.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) had its target price trimmed by Stephens from $16.50 to $15.50. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $21.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its target price increased by Roth Mkm from $105.00 to $118.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$44.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $775.00 to $1,000.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$10.50 to C$11.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$9.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $97.00 to $115.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $280.00 to $290.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $225.00 to $230.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $605.00 to $655.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$32.00 to C$30.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Information Services (TSE:ISV) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$31.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $421.00 to $446.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $412.00 to $490.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) had its price target reduced by Roth Mkm from $113.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$9.50.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $345.00 to $340.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $340.00 to $335.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $343.00 to $340.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $7.50 to $8.50. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $83.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$35.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $220.00 to $238.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $6.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Newmont (TSE:NGT) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$65.00 to C$64.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $94.00 to $89.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price raised by Roth Mkm from $75.00 to $90.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $95.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $80.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$27.50 to C$27.25. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $4.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$53.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$47.00 to C$51.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $22.00 to $25.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $25.00 to $30.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Post (NYSE:POST) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $105.00 to $115.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$9.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $74.00 to $76.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

RB Global (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$74.00 to C$76.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $850.00 to $925.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $186.00 to $193.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $188.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) had its target price cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $111.00 to $109.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$75.00 to C$76.00.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $37.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price target boosted by Pivotal Research from $265.00 to $330.00. Pivotal Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $198.00 to $205.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$49.00 to C$47.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $63.00 to $55.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $58.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $51.00 to $44.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $124.00 to $137.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $78.00 to $87.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) had its price target cut by ATB Capital from C$17.00 to C$16.75.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $53.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $52.00 to $55.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price target raised by Stephens from $235.00 to $280.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $62.00 to $75.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $70.00 to $79.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vitalhub (TSE:VHI) had its price target boosted by Eight Capital from C$5.00 to C$6.25. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vitalhub (TSE:VHI) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$5.25 to C$5.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $45.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $45.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $500.00 to $540.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $397.00 to $420.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $446.00 to $472.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $397.00 to $457.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $81.00 to $86.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) was given a C$5.50 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $100.00 to $105.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

WildBrain (TSE:WILD) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.50 to C$2.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $134.00 to $140.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$36.00.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$27.00 to C$28.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

