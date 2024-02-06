Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) Given New C$1.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 24.62% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EGLX. Scotiabank lowered Enthusiast Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$1.50 to C$0.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Enthusiast Gaming from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.
Enthusiast Gaming Stock Performance
Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile
Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, a digital media company, develops and operates an online community of video gamers worldwide. As of February 6, 2019, the company had a platform of approximately 80 owned and affiliated Websites. It also owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.
