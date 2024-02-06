TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target Raised to C$36.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.76% from the company’s current price.

X has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on TMX Group to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on TMX Group to C$35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. CIBC upped their price target on TMX Group to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price target on TMX Group to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on TMX Group to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$48.63.

TSE:X traded up C$0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$33.72. 233,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,501. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.25. TMX Group has a one year low of C$25.87 and a one year high of C$34.32. The company has a market cap of C$9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.44.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

