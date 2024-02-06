Vitalhub (TSE:VHI) Given New C$5.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Vitalhub (TSE:VHI – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VHI. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Vitalhub from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Vitalhub from C$5.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Vitalhub Stock Performance

TSE VHI traded up C$0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$5.20. The company had a trading volume of 113,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,118. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$4.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.37. Vitalhub has a 1-year low of C$2.35 and a 1-year high of C$5.24. The company has a market cap of C$227.14 million, a PE ratio of 65.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Vitalhub (TSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.01. Vitalhub had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business had revenue of C$13.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.97 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Vitalhub will post 0.169873 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vitalhub

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions.

