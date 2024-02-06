Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target Lowered to C$47.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.74% from the stock’s current price.

STLC has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Stelco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Stelco from C$42.50 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Stelco from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group set a C$51.00 price target on Stelco and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Stelco from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stelco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$49.05.

Shares of STLC stock traded down C$0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$39.92. The stock had a trading volume of 122,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,219. Stelco has a 12-month low of C$32.93 and a 12-month high of C$60.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$46.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.67, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

