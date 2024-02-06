RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in RTX by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after buying an additional 3,104,282 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 87,932.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after buying an additional 13,598,794 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in RTX by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,059,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,735,000 after buying an additional 60,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,277,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,779,000 after purchasing an additional 261,760 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.30. 2,260,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,397,176. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $104.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.01.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. DZ Bank lowered RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.71.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

