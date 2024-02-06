Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) Price Target to C$15.00

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.05% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also commented on CVO. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Coveo Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.25.
Read Our Latest Analysis on CVO
Coveo Solutions Price Performance
Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.05). Coveo Solutions had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of C$41.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$42.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coveo Solutions will post -0.2144225 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Coveo Solutions
Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Coveo Solutions
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Is the dip in Atlassian stock a sneaky buy opportunity?
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Caterpillar stock hits new highs; time to ring the register?
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- 5 medical stocks growing earnings by triple digits
Receive News & Ratings for Coveo Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coveo Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.