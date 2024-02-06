Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) Price Target to C$15.00

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on CVO. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Coveo Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.25.

CVO traded up C$1.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$11.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,403. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. Coveo Solutions has a twelve month low of C$6.02 and a twelve month high of C$12.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$596.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.05). Coveo Solutions had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of C$41.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$42.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coveo Solutions will post -0.2144225 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.

