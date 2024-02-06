Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Price Target Lowered to C$84.00 at National Bankshares

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) had its price objective reduced by analysts at National Bankshares from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 29.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$81.86.

Shares of TSE AEM traded up C$0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$64.85. 263,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,043. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$70.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$67.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.04. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of C$59.36 and a 1 year high of C$82.90.

In other news, Director Sean Boyd sold 72,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.69, for a total value of C$5,261,229.51. In related news, Director Sean Boyd sold 72,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.69, for a total transaction of C$5,261,229.51. Also, Senior Officer Dominique Girard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.20, for a total transaction of C$371,000.00. Insiders have sold 87,504 shares of company stock worth $6,354,862 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

