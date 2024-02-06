Information Services (TSE:ISV) Price Target Increased to C$31.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at CIBC from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ISV. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Information Services from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Information Services from C$25.00 to C$21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of Information Services stock traded down C$0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$24.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,471. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$22.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.67. Information Services has a twelve month low of C$19.22 and a twelve month high of C$26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of C$432.90 million, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.57.

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Information Services had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of C$54.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$55.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Information Services will post 1.8612403 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land survey services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

