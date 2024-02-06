Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) PT Raised to C$44.00

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on GWO. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$42.56.

GWO stock traded up C$0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$44.64. The company had a trading volume of 116,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,023. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.83. Great-West Lifeco has a 12-month low of C$34.06 and a 12-month high of C$45.18. The company has a quick ratio of 22.18, a current ratio of 25.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$43.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$41.07.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$3.37 billion for the quarter. Great-West Lifeco had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 8.16%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Great-West Lifeco will post 4.1517691 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Mahon sold 84,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.92, for a total transaction of C$3,689,456.40. In other Great-West Lifeco news, Director Paul Mahon sold 84,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.92, for a total value of C$3,689,456.40. Also, Director Charles Donald Harvey Henaire sold 26,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.90, for a total transaction of C$1,167,740.00. Insiders sold 278,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,928,863 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

