Newmont (TSE:NGT) PT Lowered to C$64.00

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 40.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Newmont Trading Up 0.5 %

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont stock traded up C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$45.40. 121,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.60, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$51.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$52.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.51. Newmont has a 52-week low of C$44.80 and a 52-week high of C$70.88.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

