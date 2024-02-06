Newmont (TSE:NGT) PT Lowered to C$64.00

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 40.97% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.
Read Our Latest Research Report on NGT
Newmont Trading Up 0.5 %
Newmont Company Profile
Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Newmont
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- Is the dip in Atlassian stock a sneaky buy opportunity?
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Caterpillar stock hits new highs; time to ring the register?
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 5 medical stocks growing earnings by triple digits
Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.