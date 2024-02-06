Stifel Nicolaus Trims Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Target Price to C$17.50

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 54.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ASTL. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Beacon Securities cut shares of Algoma Steel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of ASTL traded up C$0.11 on Tuesday, reaching C$11.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.53. Algoma Steel Group has a 12-month low of C$8.64 and a 12-month high of C$13.54.

In other Algoma Steel Group news, Director David Daniel Sgro sold 50,000 shares of Algoma Steel Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.78, for a total transaction of C$388,760.00. In other news, Director Michael Allan Mcquade sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.62, for a total transaction of C$2,324,000.00. Also, Director David Daniel Sgro sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.78, for a total transaction of C$388,760.00. Insiders sold 265,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,825,142 over the last three months. 4.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

