Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) Given New C$6.70 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$11.00 to C$6.70 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CNE. Eight Capital cut Canacol Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$30.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Canacol Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$17.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

Canacol Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

TSE:CNE traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$6.09. The stock had a trading volume of 23,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,701. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.61. Canacol Energy has a 1-year low of C$5.89 and a 1-year high of C$12.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.80. The company has a market cap of C$207.67 million, a PE ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.88.

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.62. The company had revenue of C$106.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$102.18 million. Canacol Energy had a return on equity of 77.02% and a net margin of 60.83%. Analysts predict that Canacol Energy will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

About Canacol Energy

Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. The company was formerly known as BrazAlta Resources Corp. and changed its name to Canacol Energy Ltd in February 2009. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

