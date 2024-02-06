AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Reduces Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 2.3% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 14.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 30.1% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 378,413 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,654,000 after purchasing an additional 87,626 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.4% in the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,339 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 13.5% in the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 8,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.59. The stock had a trading volume of 12,703,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,439,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.85. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The firm has a market cap of $180.07 billion, a PE ratio of 109.67, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.48.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

