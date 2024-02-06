9258 Wealth Management LLC Buys 319 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in Chevron by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after acquiring an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Chevron by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,830,000 after buying an additional 250,840 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.95.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $153.04. 2,902,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,149,398. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $174.39. The company has a market cap of $288.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.71.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.17%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

