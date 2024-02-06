Holistic Financial Partners Has $289,000 Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Holistic Financial Partners cut its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 32.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,908,000 after buying an additional 243,907 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on TXN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.95.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TXN stock traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $158.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,199,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,442,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.49 and a 200 day moving average of $161.84. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $188.12. The stock has a market cap of $143.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 73.65%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

