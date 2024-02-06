Holistic Financial Partners Acquires 97 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Holistic Financial Partners lifted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Prologis were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLD. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 14.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Prologis by 5.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 87.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 41.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,952,000 after acquiring an additional 71,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Prologis by 38.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Prologis news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLD traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $130.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,503,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,156,869. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52. The company has a market capitalization of $120.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.57.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 105.78%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.50.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

