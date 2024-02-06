9258 Wealth Management LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,514 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,961,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,096 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $963,542,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the third quarter valued at about $731,041,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 13,563.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 596,121 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $167,272,000 after buying an additional 591,758 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,833,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,385,282,000 after buying an additional 345,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.44.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI traded up $7.21 on Tuesday, reaching $328.48. 799,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,792,366. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $96.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $292.70. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $330.81.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.29%.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

