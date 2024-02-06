Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,986 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Platform Technology Partners grew its holdings in Salesforce by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,473 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Salesforce by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,384,908 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $280,832,000 after purchasing an additional 110,688 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Salesforce by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 44,210 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,965,000 after purchasing an additional 16,927 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 7,447 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,199 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.23, for a total value of $3,168,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,966,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,161,303,244.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.23, for a total transaction of $3,168,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,966,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,161,303,244.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.11, for a total transaction of $2,231,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,147,872.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,383,178 shares of company stock valued at $362,709,825. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wolfe Research raised Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Salesforce

Salesforce Trading Down 1.4 %

CRM traded down $4.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $283.96. 1,797,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,168,516. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $264.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.65 and a fifty-two week high of $289.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.87 billion, a PE ratio of 109.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.