Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,001 shares during the period. KLA makes up 0.7% of Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in KLA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in KLA by 34.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after purchasing an additional 20,773 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 183.1% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in KLA by 32.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 4.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KLAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $607.50.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $17.93 on Tuesday, hitting $596.95. 297,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,447. KLA Co. has a one year low of $355.88 and a one year high of $658.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $574.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $519.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.88 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

