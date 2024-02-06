Plancorp LLC Has $2.41 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Plancorp LLC raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,553 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 599.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,522,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $321,475,000 after buying an additional 1,827,485 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,773,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Boeing by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,585,234,000 after buying an additional 872,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,819,108 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,774,723,000 after buying an additional 868,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA stock traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $208.70. 3,352,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,933,584. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $176.25 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The company has a market cap of $127.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.15, a P/E/G ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.63.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

