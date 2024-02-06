AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Has $4.16 Million Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for about 3.9% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $4,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,199,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,820,000 after acquiring an additional 652,159 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 103,528.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,824,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822,199 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,765,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,711,000 after acquiring an additional 91,465 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,568,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,888,000 after purchasing an additional 13,460 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,490,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,533,000 after purchasing an additional 12,540 shares during the period.

BATS:NOBL traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,787 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.02 and a 200-day moving average of $92.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

