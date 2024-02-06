Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Holdings Boosted by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 1.5% of Platform Technology Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after buying an additional 52,604,309 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,768,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,013,000 after buying an additional 653,862 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,700,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,469,000 after buying an additional 107,042 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,736,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,444,000 after buying an additional 911,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,458,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,798,000 after buying an additional 266,516 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.73. 1,460,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,914,921. The stock has a market cap of $50.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.24. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $77.66.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.