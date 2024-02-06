Platform Technology Partners Acquires 205 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Platform Technology Partners lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $491.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.93.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE GS traded up $2.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $385.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $125.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $373.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.78. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $393.91.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 48.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,547.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,634,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,357,659.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,547.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,984 shares of company stock valued at $6,042,731. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.