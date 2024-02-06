AMG National Trust Bank Has $25.71 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,095 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,399 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 0.9% of AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $25,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $354.99. 406,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,971,276. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The stock has a market cap of $353.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $322.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $362.96.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.31.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

