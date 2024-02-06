United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Shares Gap Down to $252.80

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $252.80, but opened at $246.90. United States Lime & Minerals shares last traded at $249.95, with a volume of 1,605 shares traded.

United States Lime & Minerals Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.81.

United States Lime & Minerals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. This is an increase from United States Lime & Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.13%.

Insider Transactions at United States Lime & Minerals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Lime & Minerals

In other United States Lime & Minerals news, VP Timothy Wade Stone acquired 200 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $200.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 150.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in United States Lime & Minerals during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in United States Lime & Minerals during the third quarter worth about $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in United States Lime & Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 28,950.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. 26.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

