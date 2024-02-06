Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,646,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 1,583,014 shares.The stock last traded at $6.15 and had previously closed at $5.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hello Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hello Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

Hello Group Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 8th. The information services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $417.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.47 million. Hello Group had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 17.13%. As a group, analysts forecast that Hello Group Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Hello Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOMO. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hello Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Hello Group by 254.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hello Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Hello Group by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hello Group by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the period. 53.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hello Group

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities including, live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

Further Reading

