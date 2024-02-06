Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) Shares Sold by Westchester Capital Management LLC

Westchester Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 433,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,322 shares during the quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arrowroot Acquisition were worth $4,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 193,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 16,867 shares during the period. 37.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARRW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,482. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.50. Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $10.60.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify and acquire a business focusing on the enterprise software sector.

