Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 3,114,977 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 2,652,770 shares.The stock last traded at $58.90 and had previously closed at $59.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Catalent from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.50 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.50 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.46.

Catalent Trading Down 2.9 %

The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of -11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $982.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.62 million. Catalent had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalent

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 578.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,385,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,802,000 after buying an additional 2,886,309 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Catalent during the second quarter worth approximately $120,456,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Catalent by 19.1% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,960,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,699 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,987,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,774,000.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

