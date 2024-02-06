Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.66

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.66 and last traded at $19.53, with a volume of 248996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.88.

IMNM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Immunome from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Immunome in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Immunome in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Immunome presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

The firm has a market cap of $960.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.38 and a 200 day moving average of $8.97.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.57 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Immunome, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunome during the first quarter worth about $80,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Immunome during the first quarter worth about $87,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Immunome by 1,049.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 13,943 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Immunome by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 373,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Immunome during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.76% of the company’s stock.

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01 that targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

