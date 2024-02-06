Westchester Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 411,699 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $21,100,000. Silicon Motion Technology comprises approximately 0.6% of Westchester Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,523 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 57.1% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 64,661 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 127.3% during the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 60,909 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 34,111 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 72,809 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Price Performance

SIMO traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $64.53. 218,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,199. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.82. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $95.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.60.

Silicon Motion Technology Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is presently 119.88%.

Several research firms recently commented on SIMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Roth Mkm upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

