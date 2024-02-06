Westchester Capital Management LLC Acquires 556,415 Shares of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:TRTL)

Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:TRTL – Free Report) by 47.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,730,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 556,415 shares during the period. TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III makes up approximately 0.5% of Westchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Westchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III were worth $18,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRTL. Cohanzick Management LLC grew its position in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III by 187.0% during the second quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 287,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 187,007 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter worth $1,321,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth $16,627,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 157,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 51,157 shares during the period. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at $584,000. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TRTL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,721. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average of $10.54. TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $11.21.

TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.

