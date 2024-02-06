Willow Biosciences (TSE:WLLW) Trading 13.6% Higher

Willow Biosciences Inc. (TSE:WLLW – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 13.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 114,494 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 57,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Willow Biosciences Trading Up 9.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.10, a quick ratio of 19.71 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Willow Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Willow Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, produces, and sells plant derived ingredients for consumer care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical product industries in Canada. The company has a collaboration agreement with SUANFARMA to develop anti-infective API through precision fermentation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Willow Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willow Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.