Prossimo Advisors LLC Sells 25 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Prossimo Advisors LLC cut its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. ASML makes up about 1.9% of Prossimo Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Prossimo Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in ASML by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,763,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in ASML by 552.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ASML by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,370,000 after purchasing an additional 51,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in ASML by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 19,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,020,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on ASML shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $912.60.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $897.82. 716,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,413,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $563.99 and a fifty-two week high of $901.92. The company has a market capitalization of $354.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $752.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $678.72.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 24.17%.

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.