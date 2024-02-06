Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) fell 2.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $115.35 and last traded at $116.91. 69,206 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 295,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SLAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $154.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.67.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SLAB

Silicon Laboratories Stock Down 2.4 %

Insider Activity

The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.00 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.52.

In other news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,679 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $398,141.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,231. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silicon Laboratories

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 72.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter worth $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the third quarter worth $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.