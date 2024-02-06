CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Trading Up 8.2%

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 8.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.41 and last traded at $8.40. 6,519,680 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 22,608,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down previously from $9.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, December 8th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.30 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.05.

CleanSpark Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at CleanSpark

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.26.

In other news, Director Larry Mcneill sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $416,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 249,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,217.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CleanSpark

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the third quarter worth approximately $453,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in CleanSpark during the third quarter worth $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in CleanSpark during the second quarter worth $122,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in CleanSpark by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 800,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in CleanSpark during the second quarter worth $1,490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

Featured Articles

