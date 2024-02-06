Westchester Capital Management LLC Takes Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 770,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,593,000. WestRock accounts for about 0.8% of Westchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of WestRock at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 14.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in WestRock by 13.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 5,073 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in WestRock by 635.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 657,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,406,000 after buying an additional 568,232 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the third quarter worth about $1,171,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

WRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of WestRock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.43.

Shares of NYSE WRK traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,017,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,031. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.75, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.06. WestRock has a 52-week low of $26.84 and a 52-week high of $43.58.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently -18.01%.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

