Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report) dropped 2.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.80 and last traded at $34.10. Approximately 14,284,392 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 69,778,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.10.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Down 4.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.88.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 25,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter worth about $196,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 122.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 19,350 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 11.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 7.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.