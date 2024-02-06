Westchester Capital Management LLC Raises Position in AP Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:APCA)

Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AP Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:APCA – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 435,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,539 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.02% of AP Acquisition worth $4,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APCA. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in AP Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AP Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AP Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of AP Acquisition by 32.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 84,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 20,860 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of AP Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $2,021,000. 63.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APCA remained flat at $11.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,629. AP Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.43 and a fifty-two week high of $11.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.01.

AP Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the de-carbonization/renewable energy sectors with a focus in Japan/Asia (excluding China) and European markets.

