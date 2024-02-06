Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Shares Down 4.4%

Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $77.76 and last traded at $77.76. 99,950 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 391,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAMT. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Camtek from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays raised shares of Camtek from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Camtek from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Camtek from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.14.

Get Camtek alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CAMT

Camtek Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 7.03. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.44.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $80.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.25 million. Camtek had a net margin of 25.75% and a return on equity of 19.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Camtek in the 4th quarter valued at $1,099,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Camtek in the 4th quarter valued at $663,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Camtek by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 52,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Camtek in the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Camtek by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 762,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,913,000 after purchasing an additional 67,649 shares during the period. 30.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camtek Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.