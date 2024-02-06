Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Holdings Lifted by Holistic Financial Partners

Holistic Financial Partners raised its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the quarter. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Sempra were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the 2nd quarter worth $645,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 3,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 842.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Sempra stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.07. 914,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,754,497. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Sempra has a 52 week low of $63.75 and a 52 week high of $80.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.72.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 55.03%.

In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $2,421,677.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sempra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.83.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

