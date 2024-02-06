Prossimo Advisors LLC Increases Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Prossimo Advisors LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up about 1.2% of Prossimo Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Prossimo Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 2.1% during the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 8.0% during the third quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 11.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners lifted its stake in S&P Global by 6.1% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 2,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 0.4% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on SPGI shares. TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.22.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:SPGI traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $452.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,981. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $435.17 and a 200-day moving average of $401.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $321.14 and a 52-week high of $457.46.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

