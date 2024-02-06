Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Hits New 12-Month High at $127.63

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $127.63 and last traded at $127.57, with a volume of 176340 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $126.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on CNI shares. CIBC lowered Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Securities lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stephens upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.20.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNI

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of $82.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 36.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 241.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 121.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.